MTV Base Africa released the list of nominees for MAMAs 2021 on its official Twitter page.

The categories which have some of the most streamed artistes in the African continent in contention for the awards see Nigerian acts making recurring appearances in different sets and genres.

“Artist of the Year”— Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid

“Best Female”— Simi, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage

“Best Male”— Burna Boy, Fireboy DML, Rema

“Breakthrough Act”— Omah Lay, Tems

See the full nomination list below;

Best female category are @SympLySimi, @Ksheebah1, @ShoMadjozi, @busiswaah, @yemialadee, @SoraiaRamoss, @TiwaSavage.

Artist of the Year are @burnaboy, @Calema507, @diamondplatnumz, @MasterKGsa, @Davido, @TiwaSavage , @wizkidayo

Best Francophone are @officialinnossb, @suspect_95, @dipdunduguiss, @StanleyEnow, @fallyipupa01, @gazmawetemusik

Best Male category at the #MTVMAMA 2021 Here are your #MTVMAMA 2021 are @burnaboy, @officialinnossb, @KabzaDeSmall_, @harmonize_tz, @fireboydml, @MasterKGsa, @heisrema.

Best Lusophone Category are, @Calema507, @preto__show, @AnnaOJoyce, @MrBowOfficia, @iamnelsonf, @SoraiaRamoss.

Best Alone Together Act are @diamondplatnumz, @black_motion, @SinguilaMusic, @akaworldwide, @yemialadee, & @officialniniola @busiswaah.

Best Group nominees. Congratulations to @blaqdiamond150, @sautisol, @KabzaDeSmall_ & @DjMaphorisa, @Calema507, @ethicofficial, Rostam

The nominees for the Best Breakthrough Act at the 2021 #MTVMAMA are @elaineofficial_ , @temsbaby @Omah_Lay @officialzuchu @JohnBlaqMusic @ShaShaOfficial_ , @FOCALISTIC

Best Hip Hop Act > @Nasty_CSA, @suspect_95, @KHALIGRAPH, @KWESIARTHUR_, @Nga_reidals, @OumyOmg

The event, which is scheduled to be held on February 2, 2021 in Kampala, Uganda will be the first-ever live-streamed virtual MTV Africa Awards.