In recognition of exceptional talents in the Nigerian music industry, MTV Base recently thrilled its audience to the 2020 edition of its MTV Base Roundtable.

The annual entertainment show brings together the most versatile media personalities in Nigeria to discuss the hottest topics and trends in the music industry. The show which aired exclusively on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322; GOtv Channel 72) also unveiled the #mtvbasehottestnaijaalbum list of 2020.

The show was proudly supported by Tom Tom (Nigeria’s first and Cadbury’s flagship candy), and hosted by MTV Base VJ, Ehiz Dadaboi. The show had a respected panel of five media personalities; Hypeman, Shody; OAP, Charity Owoh; Official DJ Syndik8 Records, DJ Obi; Digital Media Manager, Adetola, from ViacomCBS Networks Africa; along with Regional Head, Empire West Africa, Kareem Mobolaji.

Making it to the top spot as the #mtvbasehottestnaijaalbum of 2020 was Burna Boy’s album, Twice as Tall, followed by Omah Lay’s Get Layd, while Wizkid’s Made in Lagos clinched the third spot, with Olamide’s Carpe Diem and Davido’s A Better Time coming right after as the fourth and fifth respectively.

Sitting on the sixth spot was Fireboy’s LTG, Naira Marley’s LOL on the seventh spot, Joe Boy’s Love & Light followed closely at eighth, Tiwa Savage’s Celia trailed at nineth, while Adekunle Gold’s Afro Pop Volume 1 was No. 10 on the list. After an intense deliberation, Kizz Daniel’s King of Love was announced 11th, Patoranking’s Three was locked in the 12th spot, Zlatan’s RoadtoCDK took the 13th spot, Chike’s Boo of the Booless was 14th, and Tems’ For Broken Ears settled for the 15th position.

The end of the list featured Niniola’s Colours of Sound at 16th, 17th was Simi’s Restless II, the 18th was taken by Oxlade’s Oxygen, the 19th spot was Vibe & Insha Allah by Reminisce’s, while the 20th spot was grabbed by DJ Cuppy’s Original Copy.

Speaking on the show, Solafunmi Oyeneye, Senior Channels Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa said, “This years’ MTV Base Roundtable brought a panel of experts who appreciate what talent is. Although it was a heated discussion, but we are excited to be rewarding excellence and recognising these artists for their hard work, creativity and resilience in making good music at a time like this. This is a milestone moment for the music industry, and we look forward to more great tunes from artists in the coming year”.

The criteria used in selecting the top albums of this year included; impact, streams, buzz, appeal, and longevity of the albums. In addition, no album released after November 2020 was considered for the list.

You can watch the repeat of the show on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322; GOtv Channel 72), Thursday 31 December at 16:00 WAT / 17:00 CAT / 18:00 EAT.

