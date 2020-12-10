After a two year hiatus, the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) awards held virtually last Wednesday night with Nigerian award-winning singers, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy and Ayo Balogun also known as Wizkid being among the night’s winners.

An annual music award presentation honouring achievements in music of black origin, including hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music, the MOBO Organisation was founded by Kanya King.

The event which was streamed live on YouTube celebrated the best and brightest talent in the UK’s thriving Black music scene, alongside more established UK and international names and was hosted by Maya Jama and Chunkz.

The event featured performances from Headie One feat. M Huncho, H.E.R., Tiwa Savage, Ms Banks, Davido, Young T & Bugsey, Shaybo, Tiana Major9, Stylo G & Kojey Radical.

Burna Boy clinched the “Best International Artiste” over other top international stars like Drake, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke, Popcaan, Roddy Ricch, Rema, Shenseea, Summer Walker, H.E.R and Lil Baby.

Wizkid also emerged winner of the “Best African Act”, a category which had a competitive lineup of stars like Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, Rema, Master KG, Adekunle Gold, NSG, Afro B, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

Here below is a full list of winners from event hosted by Maya Jama and Chunkz

Best Male Act – Headie One

Best Female Act – Mahalia

Album of the Year – Nine – Crabs in a Bucket

Song of the Year – Young T & Bugsey ft. Headie One – Don’t Rush

Best Newcomer – Aitch

Video of the Year – NSG – Lupita

Best R&B/Soul Act – Mahalia

Best Hip Hop Act – Nines

Best Grime Act – JME

Best International Act – Burna Boy

Best Performance in a TV Show/Film – Michael Ward – Blue Story

Best Media Personality – Chunkz

Best Album (2017-2019) – Ella Mai -Ella Mai

Best African Act – Wizkid

Best Reggae Act – Buju Banton

Best Gospel Act – Calledout Music

Best Jazz Act – Ego Ella May

Best Producer – Jae 5

Inspiration Award – Steve McQueen