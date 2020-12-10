After a two year hiatus, the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) awards held virtually last Wednesday night with Nigerian award-winning singers, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy and Ayo Balogun also known as Wizkid being among the night’s winners.
An annual music award presentation honouring achievements in music of black origin, including hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music, the MOBO Organisation was founded by Kanya King.
The event which was streamed live on YouTube celebrated the best and brightest talent in the UK’s thriving Black music scene, alongside more established UK and international names and was hosted by Maya Jama and Chunkz.
The event featured performances from Headie One feat. M Huncho, H.E.R., Tiwa Savage, Ms Banks, Davido, Young T & Bugsey, Shaybo, Tiana Major9, Stylo G & Kojey Radical.
Burna Boy clinched the “Best International Artiste” over other top international stars like Drake, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Pop Smoke, Popcaan, Roddy Ricch, Rema, Shenseea, Summer Walker, H.E.R and Lil Baby.
Wizkid also emerged winner of the “Best African Act”, a category which had a competitive lineup of stars like Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, Rema, Master KG, Adekunle Gold, NSG, Afro B, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
Here below is a full list of winners from event hosted by Maya Jama and Chunkz
Best Male Act – Headie One
Best Female Act – Mahalia
Album of the Year – Nine – Crabs in a Bucket
Song of the Year – Young T & Bugsey ft. Headie One – Don’t Rush
Best Newcomer – Aitch
Video of the Year – NSG – Lupita
Best R&B/Soul Act – Mahalia
Best Hip Hop Act – Nines
Best Grime Act – JME
Best International Act – Burna Boy
Best Performance in a TV Show/Film – Michael Ward – Blue Story
Best Media Personality – Chunkz
Best Album (2017-2019) – Ella Mai -Ella Mai
Best African Act – Wizkid
Best Reggae Act – Buju Banton
Best Gospel Act – Calledout Music
Best Jazz Act – Ego Ella May
Best Producer – Jae 5
Inspiration Award – Steve McQueen
Comments