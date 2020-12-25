2020 was an interesting year for Burna Boy and this is not because he couldn’t control his irascible nature but because he worked hard and remained relevant all year round.

In the first quarter, he announced the plans to release another album entitled Twice As Tall. While COVID-19 ravaged the world, Burna kept reaching out to his fans and working on his fifth studio album. He worked till the third quarter of the year when he released the body of work to a delighted audience.

The album immediately caught the buzz with the input of global entertainers like Youssou N’dor, P Diddy, Chris Martin, and Timbaland on different tracks. However, when the EndSARS protest began, the singer lent his voice to the movement despite being far away from the UK. In the fourth quarter of the year, Burna Boy was trailed by a cheating tale. He was alleged to have cheated on his UK/Jamaican girlfriend, Stefflon Don, with Jo Pearl. He rounded off the year with his second Grammy nomination.