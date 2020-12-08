Burna Boy

The reign of Grammy nominated-Nigerian singer Burna Boy continues as the singer’s song “Onyeka” has been listed as one of the 100 best songs that defined 2020 by Pitchfork.

Burna Boy made the cut at number 57. Writing about the song, music and literature writer Mina Tavakoli wrote:

“Onyeka (Baby)” is an indestructibly sweet, sunny moment amid a colossal album of dancehall, Afrobeats, and pop, another of Burna’s Sisyphean efforts to compress the breadth of pan-Africanism into his person. Not since Fela Kuti has one artist blended the contradictions, agonies, and triumphs of the continent with so much muscle.”

2020 was a rough year for many people and these songs provided a brief escape from the turmoil going on in the world.

Cardi B‘s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion sits pretty atop the list at number one. On WAP making the number one song of 2020, Clover Hope wrote:

“WAP” is so decisively absent of shame that it’s now positioned alongside similar anthems by the likes of Khia, Lil’ Kim, and Trina. It’s as resonant as it is unreachable: consider that, in a year of fairly learnable TikTok challenges, the dance for “WAP” asks that you transition from a floor-hump to a windmill split. It’s a feat that the song exists at all, encapsulating a year in which women have been leading both the statistics and conscience of rap, and even forced conservative talking heads to contend with the extraordinary power of the word “pussy.”

From groovy songs to comforting songs, these songs were drawn from various genres and had Ghanaian Alternative pop singer Amaarae‘s “Fancy“ at number 30, Jamaican reggae singer, Koffee‘s “Lockdown” at number 72.

On the international scene, Drake‘s “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk, The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights”, Chloe x Halle‘s “Do It”, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande‘s “Rain on Me”, Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé and many others also made the cut.

Check out the FULL LIST HERE.