Burna Boy’s recent album, ‘Twice As Tall,’ has been named the most-streamed album on the streaming platform, Spotify, in 2020.

This comes shortly after, the album earned the singer his second Grammy Awards nomination.

The self-acclaimed African Giant secured the number 1 spot on the most-streamed African album on Spotify in 2020 with over 64 million streams to its credit. The rating is for albums that were released in 2020.

According to the streaming platform, in the second place on the chat of most-streamed African music, this year is Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’, while songstress, Tiwa Savage’s ‘Celia’ comes third.

The ‘Twice As Tall’ album has American rapper and business mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, as well as Bose Ogulu, Burna’s mum as its executive producers.

Omah Lay’s ‘Get Lay’d’ album ranked fourth on the chart with 10 million streams while Adekunle Gold’s, ‘Afropop’ Vol 1 ranked fifth with 9.6 million streams.

Legendary singer, Tubaba’s ‘Warrior album’ followed with 9.18 million streams while ‘Fem’ singer, Davido’s ‘A Better Time album’ has 9.15 million streams on Spotify, making him it the seventh most-streamed album in Africa.

YBNL artiste, Fireboy’s ‘Apollo’ album ranked eighth on the chart with 7.93 streams. Also, Kizz Daniel’s ‘King of Love’ album ranked ninth with 7.69 million streams and Niniola’s ‘Colours & Sound’ album is the 10th most-streamed album in Africa this year with 7.61 million streams.

