‘Twice As Tall’ album by Burna Boy and ‘Made In Lagos’ by Wizkid, are the only Nigerian albums on British GQ’s Best 24 Albums of 2020. The lifestyle magazine claims the albums made the year more tolerable.

While ‘Twice as Tall’ took the 16th spot, ‘Made in Lagos’ was placed in 17th spot.

The writers describe ‘Twice as Tall’ as an album that absolutely lives up to its name, stating that, “Burna Boy’s global sound somehow got even more universally enjoyable, slickly blending Afrobeat and dancehall rhythms, R&B sensibilities, hip-hop flows and reggae’s passion into a singular sound.”

As for Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos, it was described as his best album yet, stating that he, “Combines his global vision with a focus on Yoruba, Afro-Latin and Afrobeats percussion that, as the name ‘Made in Lagos’ asserts, makes the record feel like a real homecoming.”

While Burna Boy’s album has been nominated for the 2021 Grammy awards his second consecutive nomination, one of Wizkid’s songs from ‘Made in Lagos’, ‘Essence’, in which he featured female vocalist, Tems, made it to former US president, Barack Obama’s favourite music list for 2020.

Burna Boys’ ‘Twice as Tall’ album which was executive produced by Diddy has inputs from Sam Smith, Stormzy, Dave, J Hus, Jorja Smith and Damian Marley, Coldplay’s Chris Martin on the impassioned, reggae-influenced track “Monsters You Made”, to name a few.

Wizkid’s album is a 14-track LP features contributions from Burna Boy, Skepta, Ella Mai, H.E.R., and more.

Wizkid’s album balances the formula to unite home and abroad with big pop songs that can compete across cultures and an underlying theme that embraces his roots. The project was dedicated to Lagos, Nigeria’s bubbling creative hub, historically the beating heart of Africa’s art community. ‘Made in Lagos’ is narrow in its sonic approach, but for good reason. Where previous projects were outsized cocktails of club bangers and experimental pursuits, WizKid’s measured take on his fourth album betrays refined maturity. His sounds are familiar, his delivery sure. And the sincerity bleeds through the songwriting.

