A businessman, Musa Zakari, on Tuesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly defrauding his friend of N1.3 million.

The police charged Zakari, 34, who lives in Kubwa, FCT, with three counts of Criminal conspiracy, Breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the defendant collected N1.3 million from his friend, Suleiman Buba, with a promise to secure him a job with the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Police.

Adeyanju said that Buba reported the matter at the Maitama Police Station.

The offence, Adeyanju added contravened the provisions of sections 79, 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Mr Maiwada Inuwa, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1.5 million.

Inuwa also ordered Zakari to produce one surety, who must live within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 23 for hearing. (NAN)

