The police command and Amotekun Corps in Oyo State have confirmed the kidnap of a businessman, Wole Agboola, on his farm on Monday in Ibadan.

They said the kidnappers dressed in Nigerian Army uniforms stormed the farm where Mr Agboola was with his workers and took only him away.

Mr Agboola, 47, was abducted Monday evening at the farm in Abaodo area of Olukitibi village in Akinyele Local Government Area in Ibadan.

The incident is coming a week after a woman was kidnapped at a quarry in the same local government area.

Also, the sister of a lawmaker in the state was kidnapped in Ibadan last week.

Officials said about six gunmen arrived at the farm and scared away the workers before taking Mr Agboola into the bush.

The police spokesperson in the state, Okugbenga Fadeyi, said the kidnappers were dressed in military camouflage.

Mr Fadeyi, in a statement on Tuesday night, appealed for information that can help the police in their search for the criminals and others in the state.

“On 28/12/2020 at about 1830 hrs, some armed men numbering about six and dressed in military camouflage sneaked into the piggery/fish farm located at Nagbede village via Aba-odo on foot and abducted one Oluwole Agboola ‘m’ the owner of the farm into the bush.

“Immediately the report of the incident got to the notice of DPO Moniya, search party comprising of plainclothes/Tactical police teams, Vigilantes, hunters, and Amotekun corps swung into action and were deployed to far and near bushes to comb the areas for possible arrest of the hoodlums and also getting the abductor released.



“Consequent upon this, concerted communal effort was intensified to complement the existing deployment already in place.

“The Commissioner of Police therefore implore good spirited members of the public with useful information to give to the Police to assist in the arrest of the criminal element.(s) and others alike in the State while other means are being designed to stop future occurrence forthwith.”

The Commandant of the Amotekun Corps in the state, Olayinka Olayanju, urged residents of the state to be security conscious.

Mr Olayanju in a statement also on Tuesday night said the kidnappers were dressed in military fatigue.

“Also, info gathered revealed that Mr Agboola usually visits his farm on Mondays. This suggests that he could have been targeted due to his routine pattern.

“Lesson is to avoid stereotypes or routine patterns of schedules to avoid giving away vital info about your regular endeavours/ movement to adversaries.”