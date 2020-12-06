Mr Lawan Jimeta, the Bauchi state Commissioner of Police (CP) says the ongoing Dass by-election into the state Assembly has been peaceful so far.

Jimeta stated this on Saturday, while addressing the press, at the ongoing by-election in Dass Local Government Area.

The commissioner said that 657 police personnel were deployed to the area to provide adequate security and ensure the election was peaceful, free and fair.

“The election has been going on peacefully and we’ve been to a lot of polling units where voting exercises are taking place. We have seen the peaceful nature of how people conducted themselves in such places. It is peaceful so far in all those polling units we visited.

“As I said earlier, we’ve mustered a lot of personnel to this place to ensure a free, fair and credible election,” he said.

Jimeta advised the contestants in the by-election to ensure that they maintained peace, irrespective of whoever won the election.

“We are urging both players in the game and also their supporters to ensure that they maintain peace and wait for another time if they lose.

“Those that win should also show magnanimity in winning, because it is like a game where there would be a loser and a winner,” the CP said.