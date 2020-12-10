Agency Reporter

The private sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has written to Osun State government explaining the delay in delivering relief items meant for the people.

It blamed procurement challenges it faced for the delay.

This is contrary to insinuations that the state government had hoarded relief items meant for its citizens.

CACOVID stated that it had now secured the full consignment of the rice component of the food relief items and was ready to deliver them to the state.

In a letter signed by its Co-Administrator, Osayi Alile, CACOVID said: “In continuation of our efforts to conclude the delivery of all CACOVID food relief items to Osun State, you will be pleased to be informed that we have now secured the full consignment of the rice component of the food relief items designated for the good people of Osun State that was previously unavailable due to the procurement challenges faced during the earlier nationwide lockdown.”

Reacting to the CACOVID letter, Osun State 21-man Food and Relief Committee has urged citizens and residents of the state to trust the government, describing the current administration as a responsible government that prioritises the welfare of citizens.

Speaking during an interview, the Secretary to the 21-man Food and Relief Committee, Chief Adebayo Jimoh, said contrary to insinuations that the state government had hoarded relief items meant for its citizens, “the letter that was recently received by the state government signed by Osayi Alile, a Co-Administrator of CACOVID, more or less apologised for the delay in delivering approximately 13 trucks of rice having 40,332 units of 10kg bags, to Osun State.

“This letter that was sent to the state confirmed that Osun State government had no intention to punish its citizens, as some people had insinuated. This letter confirmed our earlier position that there was no hoarding of materials by the government. The donors were not ready then, but they are ready now, and their letter confirms this.”