Enyimba Football Club are through to the First Round of the CAF Champions League despite being forced to a 1-1 draw by their opponent, Rahimo FC, in Aba on Sunday.

Enyimba with the 1-1 draw in Sunday’s second leg tie in Aba progressed with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline having won 1-0 in the first leg played in Burkina Faso last weekend.

Having done well to record an away win in the first leg, many expected a bigger win in the second leg, but the Peoples’ Elephant could only get the minimum scoreline adequate for their progress in the continental showpiece.

After a barren first 45 minutes, Austin Oladapo with his long-range effort on the hour-mark fired Enyimba in front but the visitors against the run of play pulled level in the 75th minute through Ware.

Rahimo with another goal would have progressed at the expense of the two-time African champions but Coach Fatai Osho’s men held on despite even losing a man for a red card in the latter stage.

Enyimba FC will take on Sudanese club Al Merrikh SC Flag in the next stage of the Champions League

The winner of that stage will progress to the Group stage of the Champions League, while the losing team will be demoted to the CAF Confederation Cup playoff round.

Interestingly, Enyimba were stopped at this same stage last season by another Sudanese club, Al-Hilal, but they would be wary of getting it wrong again in their fight for a place in the money-spinning stage of the Champions League.