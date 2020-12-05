Two of Nigeria’s representatives in CAF Club competitions this season have been knocked out of contention.

In the Champions League, Plateau United battled to a barren draw in Dar es Salam against Simba SC, but it was not enough to keep them on the continent.

The Peace Boys had lost 1-0 in the first leg played in Jos last weekend and that proved costly as they have now been sent packing from the continent’s flagship club competition.

Our defenders have defended stoutly.

Only if we have had a win in Jos or at least one goal in Dar Es Salaam. pic.twitter.com/YpJmyE26pN — PlateauUnitedFC (@plateau_united) December 5, 2020

Plateau United required to least get a goal to drag the tie into extra time/penalties but having fired blanks, they would have to wait for at least another season to take a shot at continental glory.

In the Confederation Cup, the situation wasn’t any better for Nigeria as Kano Pillars were dumped out by their Sengalese opponents, ASC Diaraf.

ASC Diaraf on Saturday held Pillars to a barren draw at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna and that was enough for them to book their passage to the next phase having won the first leg 3-1 at home.

Last Hope

Attention will now shift to the South on Sunday as Rivers United take the center stage in the Confederation Cup while Enyimba will be in action in the Champions League.

Just like their fellow campaigner, Rivers United also lost their first leg against Futuro Kings from Equatorial Guinea.

The Pride of Rivers can progress with as little as a lone goal victory having only lost 2-1 in the first leg last weekend.

For Enyimba, they look better positioned having won the first leg away from home against Rahimo.

Going by their experience on the continent, many believe Enyimba have the edge to seal their passage to the next phase of the Champions League on Sunday.

The Peoples’ Elephants who are the only Nigerian team to have won the CAF Champions League before are hoping for a third triumph on the continent this term.