Our Reporter

Nigeria’s representative in the CAF Confederation Cup Rivers United yesterday moved closer to the group stage of the competition after beating South Africa’s Bloemfontein Celtic 2-0 in a first-round first-leg tie played at Seisa Ramabodu Stadium.

Goals from Godwin Aguda and Fortune Omoniwari in the second half fetched Rivers United a 2-0 away win to put the team ahead of the second leg tie taking place in Port Harcourt.

Aguda put the visitors ahead in the 71st minutes while Owoniwari completed the win in the 80th minutes to ensure that the Stanley Eguma-tutored side returned home with victory.

However, it was not the same story for Enyimba in Sudan as Nigeria’s solve surviving team in the lucrative CAF Champions League were battered with a 3-0 defeat by Sudan’s Al Merriekh in Khartoum.

Enyimba’s nemesis in the tie was Saif Terry, whose treble put the match beyond the visitors.

Terry’s goals came in the sixth, 44th and 90th minutes to give the Sudanese side an edge going into the second leg in January 2021.

With the result in Sudan, the Fatai Osho-tutored side now face a Herculean task to cancel out the 0-3 deficit in their bid to reach the money-spinning group stage of the continental tournament.