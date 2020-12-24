“The 37-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder, hate crime enhancement and elder abuse, a statement read.

California hospitals are struggling to cope after the state recorded one million new infections in just six weeks, more than two million cases have now been confirmed in California since the pandemic began.

Hospitals are facing staff shortages and the state has put out an appeal for extra 3,000 medical workers from as far afield as Australia and Taiwan.

On Monday California’s health secretary Dr Mark Ghaly said entire areas may run out of room even in their makeshift additional treatment centres by the end of the month and early in January.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a stay-at-home order and many non-essential businesses are closed.