Cameroon is holding its first-ever regional election, on Sunday, 6 December, which the government says will hand more power to the provinces, Yahoo News reports.

During the election, a 24,000-strong electoral college made up of regional delegates and traditional chiefs will vote to fill the posts of 900 regional councillors, 90 for each of the country’s 10 regions putting into action a 1996 law that promised a decentralised government but was never enacted.

The municipal councils will have a say over development, including infrastructure such as roads, but they will not be able to alter laws enacted by the national assembly and the senate in the country’s capital, Yaounde.

President Paul Biya’s government sees the polls as a step towards greater regional autonomy hoping they will appease critics who say he has long neglected the country’s regions and help end a four-year separatist conflict in the English-speaking western region.

But the two main opposition parties, Maurice Kamto’s movement for the rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) and the social democratic front (SDF) are both boycotting the polls arguing that the election is not about local issues but a way for the 87-year-old head of state to tighten his grip on power.

Opponents say the vote offers only a semblance of regional autonomy and comes too late to fix the conflict which has become the greatest threat in Biya’s near 40-year rule, they also say officials voting in the election are overwhelmingly Biya supporters and will help enforce his will on the regions.

Separatist fighters have promised to disrupt the vote in Cameroon’s Northwest and Southwest regions, they also said they will arrest anyone participating.

There are no early reports of disruptions at the time of publication, however, gunfire was heard around the city of Kumbo.

In 2016, lawyers, teachers and others in Cameroon’s largely Anglophone Northwest and Southwest regions took to the streets to protest against the dominance of French in the education and legal systems, echoing long-running grievances among the country’s English-speaking minority over their region’s perceived marginalisation by the Francophone-dominated central government.

The government’s heavy-handed response to the protests was followed by the emergence of several separatist armed groups seeking to form a breakaway state.

Human rights groups have accused both sides of committing atrocities in a conflict that has killed at least 3,000 people.

Like this: Like Loading...