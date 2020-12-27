• Kaduna Govt Condemns Abduction



• Cross River Chapter Seeks Immediate Release

The Chairman, Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter, Rev. Joseph Hayab, yesterday, confirmed the kidnap of the state Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako and his wife, Mrs. Cindy Bako. He said: “Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako is the Secretary, Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association.”

Hayab lamented that the church has had enough of relentless kidnapping of its members and ransoms paid before regaining their freedom.

He described Apostle Bako as a very strong member of Jema’a network, a father to many, a front-runner of peace, justice and unity in Southern Kaduna, calling on security agencies to help ensure their release from their abductors.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, who promised to get back on the alleged abduction of the cleric and his wife, did not respond at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government has condemned the abduction. The state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement, that security agencies reported to the state government the kidnapping of Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako and his wife Cindy Bako in Jema’a Local Council. He said: “Troops arrived the location and pursued the kidnappers who were, however, able to escape with the victims.”

Also, Cross River State Chapter of PFN, has called for their immediate release. The state Chairman, Pastor Lawrence Ekwok made the call, yesterday, in a statement in Calabar.

The cleric said the kidnap of the man of God and his wife on a day generally recognised worldwide, as a day of peace and joy, “was not only callous, but also wicked and insensitive.”

While calling for an end to insecurity in the country, he decried a situation where preachers of the gospel of Jesus Christ, had become kidnappers’ target.

He warned abductors to release God’s servant or face God’s wrath. Ekwok, however, tasked Kaduna State Government and security agencies to ensure their speedy release.