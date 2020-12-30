President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has urged churches nationwide to adhere strictly to existing COVID-19 protocols and the additional guidelines relating to cross-over services.

He advised that in states where embargo had been placed on night worship, Christians should gather much earlier to praise God for sparing their lives, and the meetings must not stay beyond 11:00p.m. to enable worshippers return home in time.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Ayokunle stated: “We understand the unfortunate state the COVID-19 infection has put everybody world over which caused some state governments to place total ban on cross-over night service, and we are not happy that we would not be able to enter into the new year prayerfully in joint fellowship with our brothers and sisters.

“We however urge you all to abide by the directives of each state government on this so as to prevent the spread of the infection. There is no sacrifice that is too much in order to put an end to the pandemic once and for all. One thing that is certain is that, the end of COVID-19 is here at last in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. It is a passing phase, and this too shall pass away in Jesus name. Very soon, the pandemic will become history, and we will return to our usual routine services.”

He appealed to state governments to be relating with the leaderships of CAN for understanding. Ayokunle also implored local council authorities to strictly enforce the safety measures in markets and motor parks.

The cleric also sent the association’s condolences to the family of the late Professor Charles Adeyinka Adisa.

“On behalf of the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), I commiserate with the family of the late Prof. Charles Yinka Adisa on his glorious home call. It was one death too many because nobody expected such a God’s General to depart from the scene when his contributions are still highly needed. Prof. Adisa used his influence and position to speak for the church in the country,” he noted.

