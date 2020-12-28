Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

GOVERNMENT officials and politicians were on Sunday advised to adhere to the guidelines at all functions, including political campaigns.

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter Rev. Samson Jonah gave the advice while speaking to reporters during an inspection tour of his church by men of the FCT COVID-19 Enforcement Team.

Jonah, who is Senior Pastor, ECWA Good News, Maitama, said: “We talked to ourselves that compliance should be very high during this second wave because of how dangerous and deadly the virus is.

“But above all, we are saying that as we continue to comply, let’s also see the government functionaries doing the same thing, because leadership should be by example.

“We don’t need an angel to tell us how dangerous the virus is. So, we summoned our pastors and talked to them; we disseminated a lot of information and text messages and told them to ensure total compliance.

“We as the clergy are helping, sensitising and talking to the people, we should also see a high-level of compliance when it comes to other gatherings besides the church-setting. For instance, campaigns, weddings and so on.

“When you become a leader, the things you do, people will like to copy you; more than what you say. So, we want to see that replicated at the higher level. Because knowing the right thing and doing it is most important.”

Chairman of the Taskforce Comrade Ikharo Attah, who led the inspection tour of churches to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols, expressed satisfaction by the churches visited within the city centre.

Ikharo explained that because of short timing by worship centres, his team could not go to the suburb to monitor compliance.

Other churches the task force visited and scored very high over compliance with protocols were the Central Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Wuse 2, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, First Baptist Church, Area 11, Garki and ECWA Good News Church, Maitama.