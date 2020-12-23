A second vaccine for COVID-19 will soon be available to Canadians after Health Canada authorizes the use of the Moderna vaccine, CBC News reports.

Health Canada announced the authorization of the US-based company’s vaccine on Wednesday, 23 December, following an independent review of the safety and quality requirements that began on October 12.

“Today’s authorization is a critical step in ensuring additional COVID-19 vaccines are available to all Canadians in all parts of the country, a statement on Health Canada’s website reads.

“The different storage and handling requirements of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine mean that it can be distributed to isolated and remote communities, including the territories.

This is the second COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada, earlier this month the Pfizer vaccine was given authorization and immunizations have already begun in Canada.

The Pfizer vaccine requires storage at -70 degrees, while the Moderna vaccine can be stored at -20 degrees.

Public health officials and the provincial government said more immunizations will be able to take place with the Moderna vaccine because it can be more easily transported and stored.

Much like the Pfizer vaccine, those immunized with Moderna will also require two separate doses one month apart.

The Moderna vaccine is approved for individuals over the age of 18, as its effectiveness in people under 18 has not been established.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said previously that Canada is set to receive up to 168,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine before the end of December, part of the guaranteed 40 million it has secured.

In total, Canada a country of 38 million has placed orders for more than 400 million doses of vaccine from seven pharmaceutical groups.

The country will share any excess doses with other countries, Trudeau has said.

Canada plans to vaccinate three million people by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

The country, where the spread of the virus accelerated as the holiday season approached, on Wednesday had recorded more than 523,000 cases of coronavirus and nearly 14,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

