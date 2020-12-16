Peter Nygard, a Canadian fashion mogul, has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and other crimes targeting dozens of women and underage girls over a quarter-century in three countries, U.S. authorities have disclosed.

The 79-year-old fashion mogul was arrested by Canadian police in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Monday after the U.S. government requested his arrest based on the countries’ extradition treaty.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney, Audrey Strauss, Nygard had since 1995 used his influence and businesses to “recruit and maintain” victims in the U.S., Canada and the Bahamas to sexually gratify himself and his associates.

However, his lawyer, Jay Prober, said, “Mr Nygard vehemently denies all the allegations and expects to be vindicated in court.”

After an initial appearance in a Winnipeg courtroom, Nygard was led away while wearing handcuffs and leg chains.

Ahead of his next hearing billed for Jan. 13, 2021, the fashion mogul intends to seek bail.

Nygard is also facing class-action civil litigation in Manhattan by 57 unnamed women, accusing him of sexual misconduct and has denied wrongdoing.

Nygard was born in Finland and grew up in Manitoba, eventually running his own namesake clothing companies and becoming one of Canada’s wealthiest people.

Authorities further revealed that victims were assaulted by Nygard or his associates, with some drugged to ensure they met their sexual demands. He was said to target victims who came from disadvantaged backgrounds or those who had suffered abuse.

The nine-count indictment showed Nygard used multiple means to recruit victims. These allegedly included company-funded “Pamper Parties” named for their free food, drink and spa services, and held at his properties in Marina del Rey in California and the Bahamas.

The indictment added that Nygard took some victims to swingers clubs where they would be intimidated into having sex with other men, to facilitate Nygard having sex with other women and for his own sexual gratification’.

The indictment added that Nygard also used threats of arrest, reputational harm and lawsuits to silence potential accusers.

He stepped down in February as chairman of Nygard International after its New York headquarters near Times Square was raided by the FBI and the company filed for bankruptcy in March.

Nygard, according to NBC News, has also been embroiled in a decade-long feud, including defamation claims and other litigation, with billionaire hedge fund manager, Louis Bacon.

