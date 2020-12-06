Daily News

C’Appeal fixes December 17 for suit seeking to disqualify Dickson

By
0
c’appeal-fixes-december-17-for-suit-seeking-to-disqualify-dickson
Views: Visits 2

By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has fixed December 17, 2020, to hear the appeal seeking the disqualification of former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, in the race for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District by-election.

The suit, which was filed by an applicant, Owoupele Eneoriekumoh, a kinsman of Dickson, was dismissed by the lower court Justice Jane Inyang for want of jurisdiction.

Owoupele had challenged the eligibility of Dickson to contest the by-election over alleged submission of false information and documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC Declares APC’s Abiru Winner Of Lagos East Senatorial Election

Previous article

Buhari calls for ECOWAS commitment as AfCFTA begins Jan. 2021

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News