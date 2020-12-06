By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has fixed December 17, 2020, to hear the appeal seeking the disqualification of former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, in the race for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District by-election.

The suit, which was filed by an applicant, Owoupele Eneoriekumoh, a kinsman of Dickson, was dismissed by the lower court Justice Jane Inyang for want of jurisdiction.

Owoupele had challenged the eligibility of Dickson to contest the by-election over alleged submission of false information and documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).