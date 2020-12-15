A blast from an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Tuesday killed deputy governor of Afghanistan’s Kabul, Mohibullah Mohammadi, and his secretary, officials said.

Kabul police confirmed that the IED was placed on their vehicle in Macroryan 4 in Kabul’s PD9 district, reported TOLO News.

“Mohibullah Mohammadi, deputy Governor of Kabul, and his secretary were killed in a blast from an IED placed on their vehicle in Macroryan 4 in Kabul’s PD9 today, #Kabul police confirmed,” tweeted TOLO News.

“Two of his bodyguards were wounded in the blast,” the police further said.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Violence has raged across the country since the Taliban and Afghan government launched peace talks in Qatar in September.

Earlier on Tuesday, in the wee hours, a police officer too was killed and two police were wounded in a terrorist ambush in Kabul.

(ANI/NAN)