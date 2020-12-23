The troubles plaguing Arsenal continued on Tuesday night as they were sent packing from the Carabao Cup by Manchester City in a humiliating fashion.

The Gunners lost 4-1 to City in the quarter-final duel played at the Emirates.

4 – Arsenal have conceded at least four times at home in a League Cup encounter for the first time since November 1998 under Arsène Wenger (0-5 v Chelsea). Backfire. pic.twitter.com/nxC5nMtbYJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2020

Having been struggling in the Premier League and already flirting with relegation, expectations were high on Arsenal changing the narrative in the Cup tie.

However, it was Pep Guardiola’s men that raced into the lead just three minutes into the quarter-final contest.

Gabriel Jesus got the curtain-raiser for City before Alexandre Lacazette got an equaliser for Arsenal on the half-hour mark

From then on, it was City all the way as Riyad Mahrez made it 2-1: scoring in the 54th minute.

Phillip Foden was on hand to increase City’s lead with his 59th-minute goal.

The already bad situation got even worse for Mikel Arteta’s side as Laporte made it 4-1.

Before tonight’s outing, Arsenal and Manchester City last met in the League Cup in 2018 final, with City winning 3-0; the Gunners have lost their last three League Cup matches against City, also losing in the quarter-finals in both 2009/10 and 2011/12.

The Gunners are in the midst of their worst start to a top-flight season for 46 years and many fear things may get even worse in the days ahead.