Alex Iwobi was in action for 90 minutes on Wednesday night but he could not save Everton from crashing out of the Carabao Cup.

The Toffees lost 0-2 to Manchester United with Edison Cavani and Anthony Martial scoring late goals that ensured the Red Devils progress into the semi final.

Man United, currently occupying third place in the Premier League have taken a step closer to their goal of getting their hands on the Carabao Cup trophy for the fifth time – the first time since 2017.

Unfortunately for Everton who are fourth on the EPL standings, their aim to get their hands on this particular trophy for the first time ever, having finished as runners-up in 1977 and 1984 has been dashed yet again.

In the other quarter final game also played on Tuesday, it was another heart break for Nigeria’s John Mikel Obi as Stoke City were knocked out by Tottenham Hotspur.

Mikel was absent due to injury as the Potters lost 3-1 to Jose Mourinho’s men.

In Tuesday’s quarter final match, holders Man City – who have won the last three editions of the competition – were 4-1 victors against Arsenal.

Also, Newcastle were eliminated by Championship side Brentford with a 1-0 loss.