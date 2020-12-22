By Olalekan Okusan

Ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup quarterfinal tie against Manchester United, Super Eagles’ forward Alex Iwobi is relishing the prospect of helping Everton to another major win in England.

Iwobi who star as Everton handed a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the EPL at the weekend, is happy over the win against his old club.

“It felt great to come away with a victory against my old club Arsenal on Saturday and continue what has been a really positive period for us,” Iwobi wrote on Everton’s website.

Having picked up the maximum nine points in their last three matches against Chelsea, Leicester City and Arsenal, Iwobi said: “For us to achieve nine points from our recent games against Chelsea, Leicester and Arsenal gives us real confidence and belief that we can do the same against any other team.

“I’m happy with my contribution and to be creating chances – and it was a great feeling coming back against my old club – but it’s all about the team performance.”

He quipped on tomorrow’s encounter against the Red Devils: “We now turn our attention to Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United. It’s a big game and another match under the lights at Goodison with 2,000 of our fans cheering us on.

“We’re in competitions to try to win them. We want to win as many as we can, not just for us but for the fans, especially.

“We have to stay humble. We’ll keep on fighting, keep working hard and hopefully we can keep this feel-good factor to give our fans plenty to smile about going into Christmas.”