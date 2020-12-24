Photo: Twitter: @Carabao-Cup

By Temisan Amoye

Local rivals Manchester United and Manchester City will once again square off in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

City emerged victorious when the rivals clashed in last season’s Cup semi-final, where the Cityzens earned a 3-1 aggregate victory over their neighbours. City will be looking to secure victory in the single-legged tie, to improve their chances of securing a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup trophy.

United and City are just the second pair of teams to meet in the League Cup semi-finals in consecutive seasons after Arsenal and Tottenham faced off in the last four in both 2006-07 and 2007-08.

The second semi-final is an all-London affair, with Mourinho’s Spurs facing Championship side Brentford, who have eliminated four Premier League teams, on the road to the semi-finals. With the latest being Newcastle who endured a shock 1-0 defeat in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Midfielder Josh Dasilva scored the only goal as Brentford sealed a memorable victory over the Magpies, following wins over Premier League sides Southampton, West Brom, and Fulham.

Man United saw off PL rivals Everton with two late goals from strikers Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial on Wednesday

The Carabao Cup. semi-final has been scheduled for the week commencing January 4.

With the final being pushed to April 25, as opposed to the traditional February, in the hopes of being able to welcome supporters to Wembley, after the ban on fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic

