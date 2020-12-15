The Association of Carbon and Wastes Recycling Dealers of Nigeria (ACREWDON) and the National Union of Printing, Publishing and Paper Products Workers (NUPPPPROW) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to tackle challenges associated with the dominance of foreign firms







The workers raised the alarm over an alleged takeover of waste carton supply by foreign companies. At the signing ceremony, the President of ACREWDON, Salisu Yarima, alleged that the illegal takeover of waste carton supply by the foreign firms have had them flouted government’s policy, and not in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive Order.







He lamented that continuous moisture deduction by the foreign companies when raw materials are supplied to them makes them run at a huge loss, thereby causing untold hardship to their business.







This, Yarimu said, had made them financially handicapped due to the lack of capacity to enforce the utilisation of their avenues for revenue generation.







He said that being a regulatory body did not mean they could fix prices and also make room for business uniformity due to a lack of harmonious relationship with foreign companies.







With the intervention of NUPPPPROW and other relevant government agencies, he urged foreign companies’ participation in industries in Ogun and Kano states respectively is curtailed, even as he alleged that they are illegally taking over their business.







He added that the move was to enable Nigerian suppliers to participate easily in the business of waste collection from markets and waste collection centres and then supply to the foreign companies in their industries, which is in line with the President’s order.