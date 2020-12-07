Cardi B

“I don’t dance now, I make money moves.”

These lyrics from Cardi B’s number one hit track “Bodak Yellow” is one that is not only inspiring but carries a lot of depth to it.

From changing her status from a former exotic dancer to a reality TV star and now a rapping sensation, Cardi B has made some major upgrades in her life and is living the life she once dreamed of.

The “WAP” hitmaker recently came under fire after she tweeted about her intention to buy a bag priced at $88,000.

On December 6, she tweeted:

“Should I spend $88K for this damn purse?” she wrote. “Omggg it’s tempting.”

The price is off the roof for the average person and even though celebrities are known to live a lavish lifestyle, $88,000 seems like a ridiculous sum to splash on a bag.

Messages quickly began flooding in that slammed Cardi for tweeting about spending thousands of dollars on a material good, while so many are struggling to make ends’ meet amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the backlash, the mother of one has been forced to defend her decision as she reminded everyone that she donated over $2 million this year in charity.

She reminded her followers of the fact that she donated $1 million to coronavirus relief in April, along with the 20,000 meal supplements she gave to New York-area medical staff during the pandemic. She also brought up her gifting of $1 million (total) to fans through CashApp in August.

She added:

“Also I got 7 uncles and 3 aunts on my daddy side, 9 aunts and 3 uncles on my momma side and a whole bunch of cousins I had to help because of the pandemic….if I want to splurge I can without y’all asking for handouts.”

This was not enough to justify her wanting the bag as the criticism continued to flood in with many asking that she donates the money rather than splurge it on a purse. So, the rapper took things a step further.

“Okay, let’s do this challenge!” she tweeted. “Since ya want to tell me to donate soo much…drop receipts on what YOU have donated too. I will match and donate to an organization you have donated to as well.”

The outspoken Cardi kept to her word as she posted examples of those she was matching.

Still, when someone tweeted that her message about the purse was “insensitive and unnecessary,” she fired back once again.

“Go cry about it,” she responded. “I never seen you tweet about me when I donated a million dollars twice. I didn’t offend nobody, didn’t do nothing illegal. I’m not going to apologize because I work my a** off and I ask MY FANS! which ARE MY FRIENDS a question.”

Cardi ended her tirade about the bag by making it clear she doesn’t care about the criticism.

“Definitely buying the bag now.”

It appears she went ahead to make the big purchase because at the end of the night, she wrote:

“Soooo……do ya want me to show ya the purse?” with crying laughing emojis.

The Grammy award-winning rapper recently revealed that she didn’t submit her hit song “WAP” for a Grammy consideration after many fans wondered why the song wasn’t nominated ahead of the 2021 edition of the award ceremony.