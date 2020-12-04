Cardi B for Billboard Magazine cover

Cardi B may be known for her revealing IG stories and bold lyrics but she recently revealed that she is too shy to ask male rappers for collaboration.

The “WAP” rapper told Billboard in a recent interview that the reason she is yet to do as many collaborations with some of her favourite male rappers is that she is scared to reach out because she might get a “little star-struck”:

“The thing is, I’m shy — and really shy to reach out to male artists, to be honest with you. That’s why a lot of collabs that I want, I haven’t gotten yet because I’m scared to reach out. I always get a little star-struck. I be thinking I’m corny, even though I’m funny.”

Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, the 28-year-old rapper who was crowned Billboard Woman of the Year, also revealed that she gets embarrassed when singing about her personal life.

“When it comes to me writing or putting ideas of my personal life [in the music], I get really shy. When I perform songs like “Be Careful” or “Ring,” I usually close my eyes because I get really shy about showing that lovey-dovey side. Even to my engineer, I start giggling. I be like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t. This is so embarrassing.’”

The “I Like It” singer said when she started becoming an artist, she was influenced by a lot of Chicago drill music. “That’s the type of artist I always wanted to be: I like to rap about the streets, and I like to rap about my pu**y. I don’t give a f*ck about it.”

However, she feels different when she sings about love and personal issues: “When it was time to get more creative with my love side or my R&B side, I was like, ‘This makes me feel weird and uncomfortable.’ I’m getting better at it.

“I have one song that is very personal and deep. It’s with another female artist, but even when I was recording it, I had to take a lot of breaks. I was looking at my engineer and he was looking like, ‘Yeah, Cardi, I feel you.’”