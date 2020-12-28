Cardi B Settles Lawsuit With Ex-Manager

Cardi B’s legal issues with her ex-manager are finally over, and she is so pleased with the results. The rapper settled the dispute between her and Shaft, her ex-manager, who sued her for $10 million in 2018.

He claims he discovered her, and that she left him out in the cold once she truly blew up after the success of her first megahit “Bodak Yellow.”

Shaft claimed his team of writers/producers crafted that song for her, and not only that, he alleged he put her on the path to mainstream fame by getting her on VH1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop’ only to be denied proper payment when she secured millions thereafter.

Cardi, of course, countersued for $15 million, claiming the contract she signed with him way back when was incredibly unfair and way too one-sided, not to mention greedy in how much of a cut he was allegedly trying to collect from her (a 20% commission at first and then 50% off her Sony publishing deal later, she claimed).

She also said that Shaft tried controlling almost every aspect of her life, including whom she could date, like Offset.

Cardi was even making requests about how her upcoming deposition ought to have been handled, but in the end, it appears both sides have reached a mutual agreement to sweep all this under the rug.

According to TMZ, the matter has been dismissed with prejudice, meaning neither party can refile about the same grievance again. They also agreed to cover their own attorneys’ fees.

Cardi took to her Twitter to say “It feels good to be free”. It cannot be ascertained if one party is victorious or both parties solved these issues equally.

However, considering Cardi’s reaction after news broke of her settlement, it would appear she considers herself the victor since she considers herself free.