Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s song ‘WAP’ which was released months ago is still stirring up controversy. While many praised it for its bold lyrics and celebration of female sexuality, others have strongly criticized it, calling the track vulgar, vile, and a bad example for young women.

Among the critics is rapper Snoop Dogg, who stated in an interview that the song is too raunchy for his taste. His comments sparked an even larger debate, prompting a response from Cardi B’s husband, Offset.

“To me, it’s like it’s too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman’s pride and possession, that’s your jewel of the Nile, that’s what you should hold onto, that should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it,” he said.

Snoop Dogg admitted that if he was younger, he probably would have enjoyed the song. ”But as an older man, it’s like I love it that they’re expressing themselves and doing their thing. I just don’t want it that fashionable to where young girls feel like they can express themselves like that without even knowing that it’s a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around,” he added. Reacting to the comments, Offset told TMZ that the rapper should really stay out of women’s business. “I love Snoop man, but she’s grown and I don’t get into female business, I hate when men do that. It’s entertainment, you know what I’m saying? That’s a number one record, anybody can say what they wanna say, that’s six-time platinum in three or four months and it wasn’t that bad cause it went No. 1,” he said. Emphasizing the need to support women in the industry, Offset said, “As rappers, we talk about the same shit, it’s a lot of women empowerment, don’t shoot it down. We’ve never had this many artists that are female artists running this shit, they are catching up to us, passing us, setting records. he said, referring to male artists.” He, however, added that he is not insulting Snoop.

“I don’t want to seem like I’m dissing at Snoop but at the same time I say all men should stay out of women business Period,” he said.

