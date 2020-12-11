The Chief Executive, Tecia Hair Nigeria, a wig making business, Chika Anastecia, has taken the dry hair industry, which includes weaves, extensions and wigs, by storm. The 2013 Accounting graduate of Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka, Anambra State, has seized the opportunity created by the rising interest for hair care products among ladies to target fashion-conscious high network women with her innovative products. DANIEL ESSIET reports.

The global hair wigs and extension market is estimated to reach revenues of over $10 billion by 2023, according to United States market research firm Report Linker. Its report, which was accessed by The Nation, said the growing demand for high-end human-hair extensions and ultra-high-quality synthetic wigs is creating new opportunities for young entrepreneurs.This is as increase in per capita income and spending power among high profile ladies is boosting revenues in the market.

One budding Nigerian woman entrepreneur that seems to have positioned herself to tap into this huge market for hair wigs and extension is the Chief Executive, Tecia Hair Nigeria, Chika Anastecia. Her Lagos-based hair wigs and extension business is already the toast of fashion-conscious and upwardly mobile ladies. The 2013 Accounting graduate of Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka, Anambra State, has since ceased the opportunity created by the growing demand for hair care products particularly hair wigs and extension to launch a flourishing business.

For the bourgeoning entrepreneur, venturing into the business was borne out of her love for fashion and of course, her desire for financial independence. While Chika, as a woman, loves beauty and fashion, her crave for entrepreneurship also compelled her to establish her wig-making business where she is now filling the gap in the market for affordable, fashionable human hair wigs and extension. On the other hand, she said she decided to float the business following regular delays in payment of her salaries by her former employer.

Chika believes she made the right decision to resign her job and go into wig-making business full-time. Her ever-growing clientele base confirms this much. Depending on the look one desires, she prepares hair wigs that have seen ladies whose appearance had gone from nondescript to stunning, thanks to new hairstyles. She sells her hair wigs and extensions through various online channels and retail distribution outlets. And there is a variety of patterns, which vary from straight to tightly coiled.

Although, the hair wigs and extension market is witnessing intense competition from various players trying to offer diverse products, what is keeping Chika ahead of the competition is her drive for product innovation to attract new consumers and retain existing ones while also gaining a larger market share. Although, she encourages new entrants to come into the business, which offers many opportunities, she said the key success factor is for an entrepreneur to identify his or her niche.

Indeed, innovation is at the core of Chika’s success in the business. She is constantly innovating her hair wigs to match prevailing fashion trends. She also monitors new trends showcased by celebrities on various social media platforms. According to her, creativity and keen eye for latest trends in hair design are key for success.

But as promising as the business is, Chika said there’re formidable challenges particularly poor infrastructure such as epileptic electricity supply. “Since I make wigs with machines, power failure is one of the challenges. I wish the government will bring down the price of petrol and also give us adequate power supply,” she told The Nation, for instance.

Also, balancing work with family is tough. This is so because Chika is also a wig-making tutor, training graduates and undergraduates how to make wigs from scratch. She sees being in business as more than a means to make a living, but also as a way to share experience and knowledge by teaching and empowering other women to go into their own businesses.

However, running her business and empowering other women via training while also keeping the home front running hasn’t been easy for Chika, a mother blessed with four kids. “It’s not easy taking care of the children and managing the home,” she said. She, however, said because of her supportive husband, she manages to joggle work and family.

Chika said her target is to reach the global market with her range of high-quality wigs. And in doing so, she is taking advantage of the growing trend among consumers to imitate celebrity hairstyles, as well as the rise in income levels has pushed people to increase spend on personal grooming and beauty products.