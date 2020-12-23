By Nwanosike Onu, Awka and Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

No fewer than 300 less privileged persons in Anambra state were on Wednesday empowered with food items and clothing materials by the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Paulinus Ezeokafor.

The beneficiaries, drawn from various denominations and communities across the state, were given bags of rice, cartons of noodles, biscuits, clothing materials, cash gifts, among others.

Speaking during the presentation at the St. Patricks Cathedral, Awka, Ezeokafor explained that the gesture was targeted at putting smiles on the faces of the vulnerables especially during the Christmas celebrations.

He regretted that the gesture which normally held every Holy Saturday prior to Easter, could not take place following the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the entire world.

He blamed the economic hardship among the citizenry on leadership failure, urging those in authority to judiciously utilize the resources to improve lives of Nigerians, especially the less privileged.

He said, “We are here to celebrate Christmas with the poor and the needy. This is a time of sharing gifts and showing love. What we have may not be enough but we just want to put smiles on the faces of the people this festive season.

“We have this crowd here today because of the failure of our leaders to their responsibilities. Our leaders need to be up and doing to improve the people’s conditions and to reduce the number of poor and beggars in the society.”

Appreciating spirited individuals for their continued contributions to the church, the Prelate called for more support, saying the gesture would have not been possible if not for their willingness to give.

One of the beneficiaries, Rabiu Ali, a mother of eight from Nasarawa State, was full of thanks to the benefactor for the gesture, praying God to bless him for remembering them.

Earlier, Coordinator and Head of Awka Caritas, Br. MacJulian Onyejegbu, described the Bishop as a blessing to the poor, downtrodden and less privileged in the society, urging him to keep on with the good work.