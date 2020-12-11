In a bid to promote strong and credible systems, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released new license categorizations for payment systems.

This move was contained in a circular signed by Mr Musa Jimoh, the Director, of Payments System Management Department. The circular noted that the new framework will offer clarity for new and existing market participants.

The circular shared by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reads:

“Given the significant evolution and innovation in the Nigerian payment system, all payment service providers and stakeholders are invited to note the following in this regards:

“System licensing has been streamlined according to permissible activities in four broad categories.

“The categories are Switching and Processing, Mobile Money Operations (MNOs), Payment Service Solutions (PSSs) and Regulatory Sandbox,” he said.

While noting that only MMOs were permitted to hold customer funds, Jimoh said that companies with licenses within any of the other categories were not permitted to hold customer funds.

He added that companies seeking to combine activities under the switching and MMO categories were only permitted to operate under a holden company structure with subsidiaries clearly delineated.

“Payments system companies in the PSS category may hold any of the PSSP, PTSP, and Super Agent licence or a combination of the licences thereof.

“All service providers and stakeholders in the system are required to ensure strict compliance with these requirements and all other payment system regulations,” he said.

