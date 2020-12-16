A contempt charge has been instituted against the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over his alleged refusal to order payment of N182 billion to Ogoni people.

The sum was awarded against Shell Petroleum over the oil spillage caused the Ogoni land by the company.

The Ogoni people represented by Lucious Nwosu (SAN), filed the contempt charge, prayed the Federal High Court, Abuja, to commit CBN Governor to prison for allegedly disregarding order of court that awarded the money to the aggrieved Ogoni people.

When the matter came up yesterday, counsel to Ogoni people expressed displeasure over the absence of the Emefiele in court.

The counsel informed Justice Taiwo Taiwo that the charge against Emefiele was semi-criminal in nature and warranted his physical presence in court to answer the charge.

But counsel to the defendant, Damian Dodo (SAN), informed the court that it was not the habit of his client to undermine the court of law. He therefore assured that Emefiele will do the needful at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile, Shell Petroleum Limited represented by Olawale Skoni (SAN), informed the court that he had filed a motion, praying the court to dismiss the contempt charge or alternatively, stay proceedings after taking arguments.

The Judge while adjourning the matter till January 27, 2021, directed Emefiele and other parties to obey court before the next adjourned date.

