The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that the 13th edition of the CBN-sponsored Golf Tournament would hold at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, on Dec. 5, in spite of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mr Osita Nwanisobi made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, preparatory to the event.

Nwanisobi said the tournament had become an important feature in the Calendar of Events of the prestigious IBB Golf club of distinguished people, and as such, efforts must be made by CBN to keep the tournament alive.

He, however, said that the Sports Codes and Protocol approved by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) for the resumption of non-contact sports in the country would be observed during the tournament.

“Though the global sporting calendar for 2020 has been greatly disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I am glad to note that it has not affected the scheduling of this year’s edition of the tournament.

“As you are no doubt aware, the CBN has over the years made remarkable contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria through annual sponsorship of the CBN Junior and Senior Open Tennis Championship as well as the All Financial Institutions Football Competition.

“Our objective of sponsoring the CBN Governor’s Golf Cup, which began in 2007, is to create a relaxed and recreational atmosphere for distinguished personalities in government.

“It is also for the organised private sector, elder statesmen and members of the diplomatic corps, just to mention a few.

“The tournament also creates a platform for interaction, cultivation of friendship that promotes the physiological, mental and emotional well-being of players.

“Most importantly, it creates an opportunity to showcase latent talents and get feedback on our policies and initiatives,” Nwanisobi said.

According to him, trophies and prizes will be competed for in various categories including Men’s Category I (Handicap 0 – 14); Men’s Category II (Handicap 15-28), Ladies’ Category I (Handicap 0 -20) and Ladies’ Category II (Handicap 21 -30).

Others are Veterans Category for men and ladies. Auxiliary prizes for Nearest to the Pin for Ladies, Men and CBN Staff; Longest Drive for Ladies, Men and CBN Staff. Finally, the Overall Winner carts away the best Nett Prize.

Trophies and prizes would also compete for CBN Staff Category, CBN retired staff Category and CBN Guests Category.

