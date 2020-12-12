Polo Luxury has partnered with Cartier to exclusively bring Pasha De Cartier watch to the Nigerian market. The French luxury watch and jewellery brand established its presence in Nigeria over10 years ago.

Curated to suit Polo’s clients’ desires by providing respite for shoppers, the luxury watch is a haven for enthusiasts and Very Important Personalities (VIPs), especially this festive season.

This Pasha De Cartier collection presents an upgraded take on the established 1975 edition. The timepieces are available in steel and gold, and full gold, with some versions set in diamonds. The design features a winding crown set with blue sapphire. The watch was first designed in 1985, 35 years later, it still retains its initial magic. This collection is one of the great success stories of the brand, fusing functionality, high design and boldness to create the most exclusive, stand out pieces.

The Managing Director, John Obayuwana, said: “It is a privilege for Polo Luxury Group to be the exclusive partner in Nigeria for Cartier, one of the world’s most prestigious brands. We are excited to launch the Pasha De Cartier in Nigeria after 10 years. It is a truly unique timepiece with a captivating design, and it epitomises Cartier’s commitment to exclusive craftsmanship.”

Similarly, Polo Avenue has received exclusive rights to retail Gucci Ready-to-Wear clothing in Nigeria. Italian luxury brand, Gucci, made its entry into the Nigerian market through collaboration with Polo Avenue in 2012. Since then, the brand has housed its exquisite accessories, shoes, and leather products at the flagship store, attracting clients seeking luxury fashion pieces in Africa.

Speaking on the partnership, Executive Director, Polo Avenue, Jennifer Obayuwana said that for many, “Gucci is a way of life and a means of self-expression. Its high quality, attention-grabbing, luxury pieces always make a statement, which is why we ensured that we deepened our partnership with the brand to introduce its Ready-to-Wear pieces. Our customers are promised beauty, delight, and an assurance of authenticity with each unique and opulent piece.”

