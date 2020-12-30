By Olalekan Okusan with agency report

The rank and file of Napoli yesterday celebrated Victor Osimhen’s 22nd birthday which was his first since he joined the Italian side last August.

Meanwhile, Osimhen is expected back in training today after returning to Italy from Belgium where he went for final treatment for his shoulder injury copped while playing for Nigeria in AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

In a post on its Twitter handle published yesterday , Napoli celebrated the Nigerian on his special day with a personalized post: ‘Happy birthday, Victor!’

Despite not being the best period for the Nigerian, Napoli is excited that the Nigerian is at home in Naples to mark his birthday in the colours of the club.

According to yesterday’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Osimhen is ready to return, but it will still take time to get back on the pitch.

The paper claimed Osimhen’s return to Naples is scheduled for today and a meeting with the club’s medical staff which is expected to take stock of the situation.

“Of course, the boy will have to undergo new instrumental tests to evaluate his complete recovery, but it will be difficult for him to be available for another 10 days. Recovery times, after such an injury, can be between 60 and 70 days. In short, as regards the times we should be there: Osimhen should return for the away match in Udine, scheduled for Sunday 10 January,” noted the tabloid.

Yet Corriere dello Sport noted yesterday that the Osimhen could also return to Belgium for the last cycle of therapies.

“At that point, Napoli hopes to be able to recover him at least for the Super Cup against Juventus on January 20. Gattuso hopes that he can’t wait to hug his forward again,” Corriere dello Sport stated.