Daily News

Celebrated Osimhen back in training

By
0
celebrated-osimhen-back-in-training
Views: Visits 3

By Olalekan Okusan with agency report

The rank and file of  Napoli yesterday celebrated Victor Osimhen’s 22nd  birthday which was his first since he joined  the Italian side last August.

Meanwhile,  Osimhen is expected  back in  training today after returning to Italy from Belgium where he went for final treatment for his shoulder injury copped  while playing for Nigeria in AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

In a post on its Twitter handle published yesterday , Napoli celebrated  the Nigerian on his special day with a personalized post: ‘Happy birthday, Victor!’

Despite not being the best period for the Nigerian, Napoli is excited that the Nigerian is at home in Naples to mark his birthday in the colours of the club.

According to yesterday’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Osimhen is ready to return, but it will still take time to get back on the pitch.

The paper claimed  Osimhen’s return to Naples is scheduled for today and a meeting with the club’s medical staff which is expected to take stock of the situation.

“Of course, the boy will have to undergo new instrumental tests to evaluate his complete recovery, but it will be difficult for him to be available for another 10 days. Recovery times, after such an injury, can be between 60 and 70 days. In short, as regards the times we should be there: Osimhen should return for the away match in Udine, scheduled for Sunday 10 January,” noted the tabloid.

Yet  Corriere dello Sport noted yesterday that the Osimhen could also return to Belgium for the last cycle of therapies.

“At that point, Napoli hopes to be able to recover him at least for the Super Cup against Juventus on January 20. Gattuso hopes that he can’t wait to hug his forward again,” Corriere dello Sport stated.

Nigerians have a real chance to win over $700 Million in US’ Mega Millions, Powerball lotteries

Previous article

Africa: Continent Nears 2.7 Million Confirmed Cases of Covid-19

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News