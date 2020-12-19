Olaitan Ganiu

THE Classroom, set up by Ultimus Holdings, hosted special performances from Patoranking and the Vestra Orchestra band at its launch party.

On December 11, the dancehall star, Patoranking stormed the stage to perform at the unveiling of an ambiance fitting showroom, ‘The Classroom’ by Ultimus Holdings, a Pan-African investment company with diverse interest ranging from real estate and construction, services, healthcare, consumer and industrial goods, financial services and ICT, to provide elegant and classy ambiance fittings for Nigerians.

Anchored by media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and had DJ Neptune on the wheel of steel. Patoranking took his time to mesmerize the audience with his string of hit songs that were accompanied by an energetic performance. Among the tracks, he performed include Abule, Girlie O, My Woman, My Everything, Confirm, Alubarika.

The roll call of distinguished personalities who graced the party include Nollywood actresses, Rita Dominic and Stephanie Okereke-Linus, ex-Nigerian Football star, Jay Jay Okocha, comedians; Funnybone and Acapella, Senator Ittah Giwa, Film producer, Kene Mkparu among others.

Speaking at the event, the president and CEO of Ultimus Holdings, Dr. Ifeanyi Odii stated that the birth of the Classroom was informed by the passion to transform ordinary spaces into extraordinary spaces.

“I started business two decades ago. It was a humble beginning. Few years down the line, I ventured into real estate with Ultimus Construction. Having travelled far and wide, I noticed a huge gap which needed to be filled, which explains why The Classroom was set up”, Odii said.

“Everyone belongs to a class; some take it a notch further and prefer it classier. For them, it’s all about elegance.”