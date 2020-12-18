2020 is a year many people around the world would not forget in a hurry. The year has left a mark on virtually everything and everyone; from deaths to en masse shut down of businesses around the world and even lockdown of entire cities and countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is a contagious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The first case was identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. It has since spread worldwide, leading to an ongoing pandemic which has caused over 1.6 million deaths.

Below is a list of celebrities that have died from the disease:

ENTERTAINERS



Chris Trousdale: American singer and actor. He was a member of The Broadway Kids and the boy band Dream Street. He died in June aged 34.



Charley Pride: American singer, guitarist, and the first black superstar of country music. His greatest musical success came in the early to mid-1970s, when he was the best-selling performer for RCA Records since Elvis Presley. He died in Dallas on December 12, aged 86.



Kim Ki-duk: South Korean film director, noted for his idiosyncratic art-house cinematic works. He died on 11th December, he was 59.



Fred the Godson: American DJ and rapper from The Bronx, New York. He died aged 35 in April.



John Prine: American country folk singer-songwriter. He died in April aged 73.



Ty: British rapper whose real name is Benedict Chijioke. He died in May at the age of 47.



Roy Horn: one-half of German-American magicians and entertainers, Siegfried & Roy, best known for their appearances with white lions and white tigers. Horn died in May, aged 75.



Dave Greenfield: English keyboardist, singer-songwriter and member of rock band The Stranglers. He died in May at 71.



Nick Cordero: Canadian broadway actor who appeared in popular musicals such as “Waitress” and “A Bronx Tale”. He died in July. He was 41 years old.



Lee Konitz: American composer and alto saxophonist. He died in April, aged 92.



Ellis Marsalis: American jazz pianist and educator. He died on April 1. He was 85.



Manu Dibango: Cameroonian musician and sax star. He died March 2 at the age of 82.



Luis Sepulveda: Exiled Chilean writer. He died on April 16. He was 70.



Terrence McNally: American playwright, librettist, and screenwriter. Described as “the bard of American theatre”, McNally died at 81 March 2.



Tim Brooke-Taylor: English actor and comedian, star of “The Goodies”, 79, died in June.



Eddie Large: Real name Edward Hugh McGinnis, best known as one half of the double act Little and Large, 78 died in April.



Bobby Ball: English comic, actor and singer, best known as a member of the comic double act Cannon and Ball, he died in October. He was 76.

LEADERS



Valery Giscard d’Estaing: Former French President who served as President of France from 1974 to 1981. d’Estaing died on December 2 aged 94.



Jacques Joaquim Yhombi Opango: Former Republic of Congo president. He died on March 30 at 81.



Paulinho Paiakan: Indigenous leader and Amazon defender, he died aged 65 in June.



Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini: Prime minister of Eswatini (previously known as Swaziland), he served as the tenth prime minister of Eswatini, holding the office from October 2018 until his death on 13 December. He was aged 52.



Flavio Cotti: Former Swiss President, he died on 16 December, aged 81.



Pierre Buyoya: Former Burundian president, he died December 17 aged 71.

SPORTS STAR



Norman Hunter: England and Leeds United football legend, one of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad, died aged 76 in April.



Shobushi Kanji: Japanese sumo wrestler, 28, died in May.



Chetan Chauhan: Former Indian cricketer died in August aged 73.



Fred Dean: American professional football player, who twice won the Super Bowl with the 49ers, died aged 68.

FASHION



Kenzo Takada: Japanese fashion designer. He founded Kenzo, a worldwide brand of perfumes, skincare products, and clothes, and was the honorary president of the Asian Couture Federation. He died in Paris on October at 81.