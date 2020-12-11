Hundred-year-old Oba Samuel Fadahunsi, the traditional ruler of Isinigbo community in Akure North local government area of Ondo State, has been hospitalised following the attack on, and burning of his palace by hired thugs.

It was gathered that the Oba was trapped inside the inferno but was rescued after the gunmen were chased away.

The attack on the palace was a commulation of land disputes that have continually rocked Isinigbo and the neighbouring Ude community.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that youths from Isinigbo who were protesting the destruction of their houses stormed the palace of the traditional ruler of Ude, Sunday Boboye, the Ajagun of Ude, and set it ablaze. Oba Boboye was said to have fled for safety and when he returned back home, another attack was reportedly launched on him, making him flee for his life by scaling a fence.

Speaking with The Nation, Oba Boboye said he secured a court judgement in 2017 that a large portion of land sold by Isinigbo belonged to him, adding that all efforts to call the new buyers for negotiation failed as they offered to pay N100, 000 per plot against the N600, 000 he demanded.

In reaction to the development, the Secretary of Isinigbo, Adeleye Rotimi, said they didn’t take seriously the threat of an attack until the gunmen used another route to attack the community.

Rotimi said Oba Fadahunsi was responding to treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Similarly, reports have filtered that two persons from Kogi State have been arrested by men of the 32 Artillery Brigade Owena Cantonment over the dispute between Ude and Isinigbo. The men simply identified as Fatai Ali, 25, and Onu Adejo, 27, were caught with live ammunitions.

The men who reportedly confessed to being hired to come wreck havoc on the Ondo Community have been handed over to the Ondo State Police Command.

