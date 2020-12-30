The Central African Republic (CAR) capital, Bangui, is now a beehive of activity where residents are going on with their daily lives without fear soon after Sunday’s presidential election.

Residents of Bangui who spoke to The New Times on Monday and Tuesday said they were “hopeful” that things can only get better after the well-attended elections.

Hundreds of voters refused to be intimidated by rumours and threats engineered by a coalition of rebel groups and turned up early to cast their vote on Sunday, December 27.

By and large, Bangui is a well-aligned city despite its ravaged infrastructure; part of consequences of decades of political upheavals.

It has suffered from conflict and instability, coupled with bad governance, a situation the incumbent President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, 63, who is currently seeking re-election, is hoping to reverse.

He stands for unity and development

Speaking to randomly selected residents on Bangui’s streets, the general picture is that the current President enjoys popularity among many, which is likely to reflect on the outcome of the elections.

Preliminary results of the elections will be announced on January 4.

Touadéra is among the candidates who contested in the polls as he sought a second term in office.

“I love President Touadéra. I love him because he is for unity and the development of our country. He wants to unite everyone irrespective of which religion and region,” said Jerome Gboukoundwa, 39, a trader on Sica 2 Benzville Street.

“President Touadéra is not like these other politicians who want to divide us for their own selfish interests. We are tired of the trouble causers working for foreign interests.

My country is endowed with abundant natural wealth but look around you, see all this impoverishment? It is because of political disorder. I voted with hope that we can end this poverty and suffering.”

Michel Batokpa, 57, a father of seven, said he is hoping friends of CAR do not leave it after the poll.

Batokpa said: “We wish the friends of the Central African Republic can help us get out of this constant calamity of conflict. The catastrophic situation of the past must not return.

“This is why I voted for the current President. He put a lot of energy in searching for peace in this country. The peace that had evaded us for long. All this effort he has put in should not go to waste.”

Our work is not finished

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the country MINUSCA vowed to support the government in ensuring the election goes ahead undisrupted as well as maintaining peace and to restore state authority everywhere in the country.

“Our work is not finished. And, together with MINUSCA, even after elections, we will work towards the full securing of our country and its development,”

MarieNoëlle Koyara, the Minister of National Defence and Army Reconstruction said on Monday.

“The population wants peace, and development. It is time to turn the page, for the better.”

The New Times also met Rwandans who are living and working in the city. It is a country of opportunity, if one is ready and able to work hard, they said.

Emile Nahimana, 30, left Rwanda and headed to Bangui in 2017 and he is not regretting it.

He is now working for an import business owned by a Rwandan in Bangui.

He said: Life here can be tough because of the conflicts but one can still prosper businesswise if you are hardworking.

“There is work if someone is not lazy. An entrepreneurial spirit will work for you. Consider the people graduating in IPRC centers in Rwanda. And that is just an example. These people can prosper here if they put their knowledge to good use.”

Former President François Bozizé, now leading a rebel coalition, is accused of trying to sabotage the election process, after he was not permitted to stand for election.

Earlier this month, the CAR’s constitutional court invalidated five candidatures including François Bozizé, 74-year-old ex-President who returned to the country last year and is now accused of fermenting trouble, Jean Michel Mandaba, Bertrand Bali Kemba, Freddy Michael Guele-Gongassoua and Armel Sayo.

The court gave reasons including corruption, international arrest warrant and membership of armed groups.

