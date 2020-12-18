Emmanuel Oladesu

Eyes are on the All Progressives Congress (APC) as it gazes at 2023. Will it overcome its self-inflicted problems and avert likely explosion or continue to wobble on in organisational deficit, distrust and disaster?

In 2015, it was clearly the party to beat at the historic general elections. Nigerians who were fed up with the inept PDP administration at the centre took solace in APC as a credible alternative. On poll day, they vented their anger on the party that dreamt of ruling for the next 60 years. The PDP was booted out of power.

Between 2015 and now, there is no evidence that APC enjoys the same popularity rating, the defections to the platform notwithstanding. There is a difference between hypocritical defection and visceral commitment based on conviction. Defection is a game of politics. Those who defect today can also defect tomorrow, if the edifice is collapsing. Not all defectors are party builders.

That the ruling party is living to expectation is debatable. APC midwifed the Muhammadu Buhari administration, which also secured a second term in last year’s elections. Nigerians do not pay attention to the infrastructure battle being fought by the government because other sectors lay prostrate.

APC made four cardinal promises to Nigeria-the revival of the economy, restoration of security, anti-corruption war, and restructuring. There is gap between expectation and reality on all counts. Buhari is genuinely fighting corruption. But, there are constraints. He also working hard to restore security. He still needs to work harder.

Unlike the Ota farmer, Buhari is not an oppressor. He has not personalised power. The cabal; the clique is the problem.

In 2023, Nigerians will reassess the party, not only in comparison with the pre-2015 PDP, but also based on the fulfilment and non-fulfilment of its campaign promises.

The ruling party has not been able to put its house in order. Its multiple crises underscore its inherent contradictions, lack of effective leadership and inability to manage its achievements. Does it mean therefore, that APC leaders were only united by their collective pursuit of federal power in 2015, unmindful of the post-election joint responsibility of building a virile party afterwards?

There is no semblance of unity, cohesion and harmony in the political family. For example, there is a deep gulf between the camp of governors-the dominant, influential and powerful state executives who lean on state resources-and other stalwarts, particularly committed founding leaders, whose labours gave birth to the platform.

In many states, governors and other chieftains are at war over the unresolved conflicts triggered by last year’s governorship and parliamentary nominations.

It is doubtful if APC could be described now as a party of equity and justice. Mutual confidence is diminishing. In some quarters, there is a feeling of gradual alienation and systematic exclusion, not only at the centre, but also in many state chapters.

The intra-party struggle for supremacy and the inordinate scramble for party power have deepened the mutual suspicion and division. Instead of focusing on governance in the spirit of 2019 electoral mandate, leading lights in the crisis-ridden party are locked in scheming ahead of next general elections.

There is the insinuation that the brewing commotion is premised on concerted efforts by an influential bloc to edge out a likely contender for the exalted office from the process or liquidate his formidable machinery ahead of the exercise. This may not totally be in the realm of conjecture.

Although all the contending forces in the polarised party claim to defer to the party leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, he is not perceived as a symbol of unity and understanding. The General is held in esteem by all. But, according to observers, he is not perceived as an effective party manager.

APC actually became a laughing stock when the Commander-In-Chief asked party members and the electorate to vote for him at the presidential election, while at the same time urging them to vote for candidates of their choice at the governorship and parliamentary elections.

The lack of party supremacy and discipline has become the hallmark of the ruling party that has refused to be a role model for other platforms.

APC swims in ideological vacuum. This is worrisome. That means that it lacks a compass. Ideology is not an end itself. It is a means to an end. The claim to progressivism by APC appears vague. The making of a progressive party goes beyond the projection of progressive ideas, philosophy and manifesto on paper or its casual spousal at media events.

The organisational structures of APC should not only be firmly rooted in the party’s constitution, which is often misinterpreted, manipulated and even set aside, but mirror its ideological leaning. The APC Board of Trustees (BoT) is yet to be constituted. Its roles in the party are put in abbeyance. The National Caucus is dormant. Today, the constitutional authenticity of party leadership structures can be disputed.

There is disquiet in the party, following the dissolution of executive committee at the ward, local government, state and zonal levels by an unelected National Caretaker Committee that has obtained an extension for its interim tenure.

Since Chief Bisi Akande left as interim National chairman, APC has been a House of Babel under his successors. The two chairmen-Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-later left office unceremoniously. Once there is crisis in APC, it will consume the gladiators. It is always a fight to finish. What can be deduced is that the party is an amalgam of strange fellows. They may not be united by strongs ideas apart from the thirst for power.

Six months ago, the National Caretaker Committee was set up. Its mandate is to resolve the multiple crises and organise a national convention. The crucial tasks have not been accomplished.

The Caretaker Committee chairman became an absentee governor in Yobe State. Yet, the committee has not been able to reconcile warring factions, rival camps and groups in Kwara, Ogun, Zamfara, Ekiti, Edo, Imo, Rivers, Ondo, Oyo, Delta, and Kaduna. It has also failed to hold a national congress in six months.

The motivation for tampering with the party’s democratic leadership structures at the states and grassroots is not clear. Is there any hidden agenda? What is the dissolution actually meant to achieve? Does that mean that all the state, council and ward chapters are in deep chaos?

The danger of the unconstitutional and undemocratic conversion of duly elected ward, local government and state executive committees into temporary caretaker structures is that they now enjoy a temporary tenure at the mercy of the national caretaker committee, which can now also arrogate to itself the sweeping powers to suspend and dissolve them. A dangerous precedent has been set.

There are more battles for the APC to fight. The government it has installed twice should justify the confidence reposed in it by Nigerians. It should fix the economy, fight and win the battle against insurgency and bring comfort to citizens through workable people-oriented policies and programmes. The government should not be aloof to the consistent calls for the reconfiguration, redesign and restructuring of the country. That is the wish of the majority of ethnic groups.

APC should reflect about its journey so far. The resolution of the mounting intra-party challenges is critical to its survival. The tests before APC include crisis resolution, party congresses at lower levels, the national convention for the election of national chairman and other officers, and consideration for presidential zoning at the presidential convention and 2023 polls.

There is the unfinished business of reconciliation. The crisis resolution mechanism should be reactivated. The National Caretaker Committee can make use of the experience of all the national party chairmen who are now taking a back seat as elders in the party to drive reconciliation.

After the membership registration, party congresses would be held at ward, local government, state and zonal levels. The exercise should be properly managed to prevent post-congress crisis.

After a year, there will be no basis for the extension of the tenure of the national caretaker committee. It should organise an inclusive convention where a new democratic party would emerge.

Since party chieftains are already telescoping into 2023, the national convention may be turbulent. The zoning of the position of national chairman of the party will give a clearer picture of 2024 presidential zoning.

In 2014, the Abuja convention of the party was nearly aborted. While it was billed for 8am, it could only take off around 5.30pm in an atmosphere of repressed tension.

Lamentably, attention has shifted from governance to the next general elections. Zoning or rotation is an issue the party cannot avoid. Key chieftains have pointed out that it is rooted in the convention of the party. They are alluding to concrete agreements that should not be reneged.

If APC leaders want their party to survive, it will survive. But, they should be mindful of pitfalls. They should avoid making costly mistakes.

No political party is indispensable.