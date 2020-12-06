A reporter who works for Channels Television, Pius Angbo, has been called out by his wife, Dr Ifeanyinwa for allegedly beating her to stupor.

Ifeanyinwa, a medical doctor by profession says she has been married to Pius for six years and they share four kids together, including an infant birthed by caesarian section four weeks ago.

In the roughly two minute video shared online, the mother of four could be seen with a bruised bloody face and sounds from her kids could be heard with one of them saying, “Mummy sorry.”

According to her, she has had to struggle with Mr Angbo’s act of womanizing since they got married and that she got this last beating after she cautioned him to spend wisely seeing that they now have four kids to train.

She also accused him of sitting on her incision and trying to strangle her while the kids watched and cried.

She said:

“Hello people, my name is Ifeanyinwa, I’m a doctor. I’ve been married to Pius Angbo of Channels Television for six years. And for six years I’ve known no peace in this marriage. It’s been from one woman to another.

“I just had a baby four weeks ago, it was a caesarian section. Just because I told him to spend wisely and not spend on women recklessly considering that we have four children and these children need to be trained, that is why I got this beating. He tried to strangle me and all that; sat on my incision. The children were crying.”

In response to the allegation against its staff, the television station, in a tweet on its official Twitter handle, said:

“Channels Television does not condone violence against women or anyone in general. The domestic violence matter reported against one of our reporters is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken.”

Watch the video by Mrs Angbo below:

