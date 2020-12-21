There was a huge chaos at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja as air travelers went berserk and destroyed airlines’ counters and other facilities of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) over delayed flights and cancellations.

Over the weekend, some air travelers violently entered the tarmac of the airport in an attempt to board a Dana Air aircraft to Lagos, thereby throwing into the winds all the safety and Security protocols.

At the Lagos Airport, the situation is not so different as some of the air travelers were stranded at the airport due to inadequate equipment by virtually all the airlines.

On the average, one-way ticket is sold for N100,000 by most of the airlines.

Meanwhile, Dana Air has apologised to the affected air travelers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, who were stranded on Friday. Three scheduled flights by the airline were delayed.

In a statement by the airline spokesman, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, it promised to offer new tickets to all affected passengers and refunds for those who did not want to be rescheduled.

It explained that two of its aircraft in Lagos and Abuja were grounded, hence the delay in flights.

The statement read thus, “On Friday 18, and Saturday 19, December 2020, two of our aircraft became unserviceable in Lagos and Abuja respectively, compelling us to ground both aircraft in line with our strict safety standards and global best practices.

“While our maintenance team have however been deployed to conduct proper checks on both aircraft, we wish to reassure our guests and crew that their safety will continue to be our priority in all circumstances and we will stop at nothing to guarantee this.

“To compensate for this regrettable service failure, we are offering free tickets to all our guests on the affected flights, while full refunds will be made available to guests who do not prefer to be rescheduled.”

It also promised travellers better communication, improved customer service delivery and reliability in the future.

Like this: Like Loading...