The leadership of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana has inducted Chief Executive Officer of Adloyalty Business Network Dr Freeman Osonuga into its Fellowship Hall Of Fame.

He also received a special gold award for remarkable excellence in national/international economic development of Nigeria, unassailable management ingenuity and his trailblazing technocrat.

The Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana, established in May 1995 is an international institute professionally structured to strategically advance entrepreneurship proficiency, cultivate management excellence, and enhance the drive towards zero tolerance for corrupt practices in the various sectors of a nation’s economy, both in the public and private sector.

The Special Gold award was presented by the governing council and advisory board from the institute led by the Executive Director, Dr. Richard Aquate.

Aquate stated the award is given to any individual who has consistently demonstrated uncommon professional acumen, incorruptible track records of excellent integrity in nation-building, outstanding resourcefulness, exemplary service delivery, corporate productivity and leadership dexterity.

He said Osonuga is a multi-dimensional entrepreneur, a high-value business executive whose name is synonymous with integrity.

Vice President of the institute Ambassador Tom Ohikere, a United Nations Peace Ambassador and incumbent chairman of Africa Electoral Media Congress, stated the institute is very proud of Freeman’s national service and niche he has carved for himself in the real estate sector.

Ohikere urged Osonuga to see the recognition as a motivation to re-dedicate himself and continue with the good services to the nation and humanity in general which he has always been known for.

Reacting to the gesture, Osonuga appreciated the institute for recognising his works and promised to continue his selfless service.

He pledged to continue to remain faithful, loyal, and honest to his country as an ambassador and distinguished compatriot.