File photo of the late Nollywood film maker, Chico Ejiro

The Federal Government has mourned veteran Nollywood filmmaker, Chico Ejiro, saying his death is a huge blow to the Nollywood industry.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the government commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased and to the entire industry.

“The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the shocking death of veteran film producer Chico Ejiro as a huge blow to the nation’s Creative Industry in general and to Nollywood in particular,” the statement partly read.

The Minister said the late Ejiro was “a prolific movie director and a shining star of Nollywood, which has – through its movies – stamped Nigeria’s creative presence all over the world.”

“Thanks to the pace-setting work of Mr. Ejiro and his contemporaries, Nollywood is today one of the biggest movie industries in the world, which is providing employment for many Nigerians and creating wealth for the nation. ‘May God grant repose to the soul of the departed and comfort his family and friends.”

Ejiro died in the early hours of Christmas day from a seizure. He only just concluded directing his new movie on Christmas Eve.

Prior to his death, he held the record of the Nollywood director with the highest number of released movies. He says he has produced and directed over 85 movies in his career in the span of three decades.