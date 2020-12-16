John Tsoho, chief judge of the federal high court, has given reasons why the court froze the bank accounts of #EndSARS protesters.

The federal high court had frozen bank accounts belonging to individuals who promoted the #EndSARS protests.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN had approached the Federal High Court in Abuja, for an order to freeze 20 of such accounts in Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank of Africa, and Zenith Bank.

Nigerians later called for a boycott of Access Bank, one of the banks that complied with the order, as a punishment against it for freezing the accounts of people linked to the recent #EndSARS protests across the country.

Speaking on Tuesday at a ceremony to mark the federal high court’s 2020/2021 legal year, The Cable reports that the chief judge said the names attached to the bank accounts were not those of individuals but of corporate organisations.

“Three months before the protest, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) kept bringing applications, almost in their hundreds, based on what they call deliberate resolve to ruin the economy through money laundering,” he said.

“But the names were mostly of corporate bodies. So if it was the #EndSars people who started that arrangement undercover, then it is unfortunate. So maybe in the course of issuing those orders, they were uncovered.

“I’m sorry, I may have breached security but I wouldn’t know because it is very irritating for people to fail to verify news and just come up with damaging allegations.

“From what I gathered, if that step was not taken, the Nigerian economy could have collapsed at that point in time.

“The dollar would have already exchanged for far above N500. So it was that discovery that prompted the CBN to bring those applications and the orders granted temporarily saved the situation.”