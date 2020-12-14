The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad on Monday administered an oath of office to 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs). The CJN also admonished them against disobeying court orders.

CJN Justice Tanko who was absent at the ceremony was represented by the next most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour who administered the oaths to the new SANs.

The SANs ranks were awarded to the legal practitioners as a mark of excellence and for having distinguished themselves as Advocates and Academics.

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee had earlier in November elevated 72 lawyers to the rank of the SAN.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that aside swearing-in the new SANs, the court 2020/2021 legal year will be flagged off.

This was contained in a statement earlier released on December 7, 2020.

“It will be recalled that 2019/2020 legal year officially ended on Friday 11th September 2020. Even though normal court sittings started almost immediately after the formal end of the last legal year, no official ceremony has been held in accordance with the age-long tradition of the Supreme Court to formally herald the commencement of the new legal year, 2020/2021 due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic that has so far defiled all known medical interventions across the globe.

“However, in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, spouses and friends of the 72 newly appointed SANs will not be allowed into the courtroom as was done in the past. Similarly, the number of dignitaries and other stakeholders will equally be limited as the crowd will not be allowed inside the courtroom.

“The court’s foyer will be handy to accommodate those who will not be admitted into the courtroom, as the programme will be streamed live on the giant’s TV screens that are placed in strategic positions within the court premises,” the statement had read

Like this: Like Loading...